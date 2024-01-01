Darbhanga Statue

Majestically bearded and dressed in warrior costume yet sitting merrily cross-legged, this delightful statue gives Maharaja Lakshmeshwar Singh of Darbhanga (a province in the neighbouring state of Bihar) an air of a playful Falstaff. The statue is easily missed amid foliage in the southwest corner of BBD Bagh.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby Kolkata (Calcutta) attractions
