Somewhat resembling the US White House, the grand Raj Bhavan was designed in 1799 along the lines of Kedleston Hall, the Derbyshire home of the Curzon family. By strange coincidence, one of its most famous residents a century later would be none other than Lord Curzon, then viceroy of India. Today, the building is the official residence of the West Bengal governor and visitors may only peep through the ornate giant gates, beyond which entry is restricted.