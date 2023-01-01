Small in scale but masterly in detail, the astonishingly beautiful Keshava Temple is one of the finest examples of Hoysala architecture, on par with the masterpieces of Belur and Halebid. Built in 1268, this star-shaped temple, located some 33km from Mysuru, is adorned with superb stone sculptures depicting various scenes from the Ramayana, Mahabharata and Bhagavad Gita, and the life and times of the Hoysala kings.

Somnathpur is 8km south of Bannur. Take one of the half-hourly buses from Mysuru to Bannur (₹55, 50 minutes) and catch an autorickshaw (around ₹130 one way) from there. A half-day return trip by car from Mysuru should cost around ₹1200.