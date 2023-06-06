Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
The historic settlement of Mysuru (which changed its name from Mysore in 2014) is one of South India's most enchanting cities, famed for its glittering royal heritage and magnificent monuments and buildings. Its World Heritage–listed palace brings most travelers here, but Mysuru is also rich in tradition, with a deeply atmospheric bazaar district replete with spice stores and incense stalls. Ashtanga yoga is another drawcard and there are several acclaimed schools that attract visitors from across the globe.
Mysuru (Mysore)
The second-most-visited sight in India (after the Taj Mahal), this palace is among the very grandest of India’s royal buildings and was the seat of the…
Mysuru (Mysore)
Small in scale but masterly in detail, the astonishingly beautiful Keshava Temple is one of the finest examples of Hoysala architecture, on par with the…
Mysuru (Mysore)
Back from the dead, this stunning 12th-century Hoysala temple was submerged when the Kaveri River was dammed in 1930. However, villagers had tantalising…
Mysuru (Mysore)
This 1062m hill is crowned with the Sri Chamundeswari Temple. It’s a fine half-day excursion, offering spectacular views of the city below. Queues are…
Mysuru (Mysore)
If you’re familiar with Bollywood, these ornamental gardens might just give you a sense of déjá vu – they’ve been the backdrop to many a shimmying musical…
Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion Museum Complex
Mysuru (Mysore)
On the university campus west of town, this (somewhat neglected) museum specialises in folklore, with artefacts, stone tablets and sculptures, rural…
Mysuru (Mysore)
Dating from Tipu Sultan’s reign, this huge and very lively bazaar has local traders selling traditional items such as flower garlands, incense, spices and…
Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya
Mysuru (Mysore)
This unassuming colonial building, known as Wellington Lodge, was the residence of Colonel Arthur Wellesley from 1799 to 1801. He later become the duke of…
Get to the heart of Mysuru (Mysore) with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
India $28.99
South India & Kerala $24.99
Rajasthan, Delhi & Agra $24.99
in partnership with getyourguide