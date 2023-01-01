Chamundi Hill

This 1062m hill is crowned with the Sri Chamundeswari Temple. It’s a fine half-day excursion, offering spectacular views of the city below. Queues are long at weekends, so visit during the week. From Central bus stand take bus 201 (₹28; AC); a return autorickshaw/Uber trip is around ₹450/700.

Alternatively, you can take the foot trail comprising 1000-plus steps that Hindu pilgrims use to visit the temple. One-third of the way up is a 5m-high statue of Nandi (Shiva’s bull) that was carved out of solid rock in 1659. The path starts by the Sri Ayyappa Swamy Temple, 800m south of Mysuru racecourse.