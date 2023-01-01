Daria Daulat Bagh

Set within lovely manicured grounds 1km east of the fort, Tipu’s summer palace is Srirangapatna’s star attraction. Built from teak and rosewood, it has impressively lavish decoration covering every inch of its interiors. The ceilings are embellished with floral designs, while the walls bear murals depicting courtly life and Tipu’s campaigns against the British. A small museum within displays artefacts and interesting paintings. Audio guides are available.