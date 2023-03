In a serene garden, the historically significant Persian-style Gumbaz is the resting place of the legendary Tipu Sultan, his equally famed father, Hyder Ali and his mother Fakr-Un-Nisa. Many other relatives of the sultan are buried in the mausoleum's grounds. The interior of the onion-domed mausoleum is impressive, painted in a tiger-like motif as a tribute to the sultan.