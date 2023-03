If you’re familiar with Bollywood, these ornamental gardens might just give you a sense of déjá vu – they’ve been the backdrop to many a shimmying musical number. The best time to visit is in the evening, when the fountains are illuminated (at 6.30pm) and made to dance to the accompaniment of popular film tunes.

The gardens are 19km northwest of Mysuru. One of the KSTDC tours stops here, and bus 301 departs from Mysuru’s City bus stand hourly (₹23, 45 minutes).