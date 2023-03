On the university campus west of town, this (somewhat neglected) museum specialises in folklore, with artefacts, stone tablets and sculptures, rural costumes and a wooden puppet of 10-headed demon king Ravana. The building (restored in 2006) was originally a mansion for Princess Jayalakshmi Ammani, the eldest daughter of Maharaja Chamaraja Wodeyar. The museum's worth visiting, but maintenance and displays could be improved.