Welcome to Mysuru (Mysore)
Top experiences in Mysuru (Mysore)
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Mysuru (Mysore) activities
Walking Tour: Best of Mysore
If there is just one tour that you have to pick while in Mysore, this would be the one!! Join us on our most popular tour, a combination of our Royal Walk + Food Tour, the Best of Mysore tour. Experience the best the city has to offer. You start the tour at 5pm with the Royal Walk and continue the food tour right after. Royal Walk Join us on a guided tour in the heart of the city, as we walk by some grand old structures and unfold the story of Mysore. Learn about the opulent lives of the Maharajas and how one of the richest men on the planet lived. Explore a century old market and immerse yourself in the vibrancy and colours. Food Tour Mysore Pak, Mysore Masala Dosa, Mysore Churumuri the list goes on with gastronomical delights from the city. If you are a foodie then Mysore spoils you with its wide variety options. Now who doesn’t enjoy some good food especially when there is so much out there to choose from. And mind you, we take all matters related to food quite seriously!!
A Meal Hosted by the Family of the Late Queen of Mysore
Old black and white photographs, memories - some happy, some sad; hope for the future... these meals are not just about food, but journeys into Mysore state's history and folklore.Your host was the owner of one of Mysore city's most "cool and happening" restaurants in the 1970s, where people from all over the world would convene at the end of a long tour day. He has since been known for his hospitality and charm. Today, in his days of retirement, he takes pleasure in hosting modern day travelers over a meal in his private home.Your dining experience begins as you meet your host family. Enjoy some drinks and snacks and conversations about the old state and royal heritage before moving to the dining table to enjoy an authentic local meal.
Private Cooking Demo in Mysore Including Lunch with a Local Family
Your tour begins with a pickup from from your hotel in Mysore.When you arrive, roll-up your sleeves for an exciting activity. Food is God’s gift to humankind and it has emerged as a means to express infinite emotions. Vibrant settings, family get-togethers, and religious occasions, or even in everyday life; food is a great medium to express. To celebrate this love of food, especially traditional Mysore food and the cultural influences that make the cuisine so unique, enjoy a cooking session and a hearty meal with a local family. Mysore cuisine closely resembles Udupi cuisine, where rice is the chief component of major dishes. Enjoy being acquainted with the appealing play of spices, unique combinations, cultural and social influences and exclusive flavours during this session. Try your hands at experimenting with new ingredients, learn a few cooking tips as you enjoy a meal typical to the region.After enjoying your delicious meal, you will be dropped back off at your hotel.
Half-Day Vintage Mysore Cycle Tour
Take an early morning 3-3.5hr cycle tour to discover Mysore, a city which runs with its own pace and marches to its own town. Get to see the city waking up to life as you cycle through narrow alleys and through communities to get a real feel of the city. Pass through grand colonial structures to find out the story behind them. From the narrow roads to the broad roads, every road whispers its stories. Breakfast at a local restaurant is also included on the tour.
South Indian Culinary Experience with Local Host Family
Meet your guide at Devaraja Market at 10am. Your culinary experience starts with a guided tour in the market where we go shopping for the ingredients for the meal that you will prepare and enjoy with the host family. Join this 3.5 hour tour for a truly memorable experience in Mysore.Learn how to cook an authentic 3-course South Indian meal at your host family's kitchen. End your time together by enjoying your creation and sharing this meal together with your host family. Join this 3.5 hour tour for a truly memorable experience in Mysore.Learn how to cook an authentic 3-course South Indian meal at your host family's kitchen. End your time together by enjoying your creation and sharing this meal together with your host family.
Palaces and Grandeur: A Tour of Mysore
With a long history of powerful royal dynasties, the city of Mysore is one of the finest and most ingeniously planned out cities of Southern India. Often called the city of palaces for its abundant architecture, the city is an amalgam of inherited grandeur and modernity. With its tree-lined boulevards, beautiful gardens, parks and stately palaces, the reputation of the city far surpasses its name. As a significant contributor to the sandalwood industry of the world, the city is known for its fragrances. Formerly the residence of the Wodeyar family, your first stop on this tour, the Mysore Palace, is a splendid structure built in the Indo-Saracenic style of architecture. Some interesting facets of the palace include a magnificent gold throne which is displayed during the Dussehra festival celebrations and a carved silver door. Its KalyanaMandapa or the Marriage Hall has paintings depicting the royal lives of pre-colonial Indian Maharajas. A short climb up a hill leads to a 2000-year-old temple dedicated to the goddess Chamundeshwari. The temple overlooks the entire city, making for a scenic and peaceful experience. Towards the end of your tour, you will be taken to explore the local markets of Mysore which are filled with dainty, yet charming open stores. You will see fruit and vegetable vendors, local artisans practising their craft, and some sandalwood incense makers. Lastly, you will also try some local Mysore sweets.