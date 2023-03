A number of small caves, whose openings are easily visible on the hillside just above the main road, were once part of the old monastery complex. Access is a steep 200m walk starting up the steps opposite the Vijay Kumar shop.

The one mud-and-stone building here protects a cave known as the Phoo Gompa, with recently restored early murals. If the cave door is locked, you might find the key on top of one of the pillars supporting the roof.