At Kungri, this very large, custard-yellow monastery is predominantly new but has three much more interesting medieval shrines, featuring blackened murals, festival masks and carved wooden snow lions. Women are not allowed past the threshold of two of them.

The complex is 2km off the road, turning west 1km south of Gulling (18km north of Mudh). The monastery's spartan, five-room guesthouse is to the left of the main entrance.