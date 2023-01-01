Tangyud Gompa

Probably founded in the 14th century near Hikkim, Tangyud monastery relocated to Komic after a devastating 1975 earthquake. The oldest section is within the smaller red building on the ridge with a goggle-eyed stuffed snow leopard hanging in its porch: women are not permitted in the inner prayer room.

The bigger main building is home to around 50 monks, one of only two Spiti monasteries of the red-hat Sakya sect (the other is in Kaza). Daily pujas are offered at 8am to the protective deity Mahakala, a wrathful emanation of Avalokitesvara, the bodhisattva of compassion.