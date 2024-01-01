New Monastery

Spiti

The lamas who remain at Dhankar no longer inhabit the old gompa, having moved in 2009 to the red-and-gold New Monastery, 800m away around the hillside.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Tabo Gompa

    Tabo Gompa

    9.74 MILES

    Founded in AD 996, and retaining five sub-temples dating back over 900 years, Tabo Gompa is reckoned to be the oldest continuously functioning Buddhist…

    Dhankar Gompa

    0.24 MILES

    Like a series of whitewashed limpets, the 1200-year-old Dhankar Gompa clings precariously to an eroded cliff-edge rock pinnacle, high above the beautiful…

    Ki Gompa

    18.73 MILES

    Covering a conical hillock with an array of whitewashed monastic buildings, Ki (Kee, Key) is the largest gompa in Spiti. Views of it from the south are…

  • Gue Mummy Temple

    Gue Mummy Temple

    20.63 MILES

    Gue village (rhymes with 'few') is photogenically crowned by a colourful three-layered shrine-temple. This celebrates Tulka Sangya Tenzin, a mysterious…

  • Lhalung Monastery

    Lhalung Monastery

    4.06 MILES

    Near the top of Lhalung village, this outwardly modest monastery is actually an antique gem. Beneath a yellow painted tin roof, the very atmospheric…

  • Dhankar Tso

    Dhankar Tso

    0.69 MILES

    Offering beautiful reflections of the mountainscape plus chorten, this small lake sits high above Dhankar, accessed on foot by a steep 2km path that…

  • Tangyud Gompa

    Tangyud Gompa

    11.81 MILES

    Probably founded in the 14th century near Hikkim, Tangyud monastery relocated to Komic after a devastating 1975 earthquake. The oldest section is within…

  • Nako Gompa

    Nako Gompa

    27.93 MILES

    On the western edge of Nako, Nako's Gompa combines recent monastery buildings with elements that date back to the 11th century. Inside are some fine…

