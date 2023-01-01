Nako Gompa

On the western edge of Nako, Nako's Gompa combines recent monastery buildings with elements that date back to the 11th century. Inside are some fine murals and sculptures in similar styles to those of Spiti's famous Tabo Gompa, as well as festival dance masks.

Like Tabo Gompa, this is believed to be one of over 100 monasteries founded by Ringchen Zangpo, the 'Great Translator', the key figure in the second propagation of Buddhism in Tibet in the 10th and 11th centuries. (The first was in the 8th century.)