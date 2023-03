At the southwest corner of Nako Lake are two inconspicuous little white-cube buildings with tin roofs. Inside one is a very ancient mural, inside the other, what some believe to be a footprint of Padmasambhava.

It's beneath his statue in a rock that now stands vertical, as though he'd been kick-boxing. Padmasambhava was the Indian sage credited with spreading Buddhism in Tibet in the 8th century.