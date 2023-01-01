Devalia Safari Park

Twelve kilometres west of Sasan Gir village at Devalia, within the Gir National Park precincts, is the Gir Interpretation Zone, better known as simply Devalia. The 4.12-sq-km fenced-off compound is home to a cross-section of Gir wildlife. Lion sightings are basically guaranteed, but it all feels very stage managed and is no substitute for the real park. You may see foxes, mongooses and spotted deer. There's also a leopard in a cage.

The 45-minute bus or jeep tours depart along the trails hourly. An autorickshaw/taxi return trip to Devalia from Sasan Gir village costs around ₹150/350, but if you sign up for the jeep safari, transport is included from the park office in Sasan Gir.