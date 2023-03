Just down the road from the base of Girnar Hill is Damodar Kund, a sacred lake lined by ghats (landings) where people scatter the ashes and bones of recently passed relatives. The bones are clearly visible, though due to special properties of the water they dissolve fairly fast. It's believed that scattering the bones and ashes helps the dead find moksha (release from the cycle of reincarnation).

People also come here for ritual bathing or, in the case of local children, just for a splash about.