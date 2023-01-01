Ashokan Edicts

Just outside town on the road to Girnar Hill, a white building on the right encloses a large boulder on which Buddhist emperor Ashoka had 14 edicts inscribed in Brahmi script in the Pali language about 250 BC. The spidery lettering instructs people to be kind to women and animals and to give to beggars, among other things. This is one of several inscriptions that Ashoka placed around his realm expounding his moral philosophy and achievements.

Most people only spend a minute or two here, so if money is tight you can safely give it a miss.