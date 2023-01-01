Tombs of the Babi Kings

Unknown even to many locals, this abandoned and half-overgrown cemetery at the edge of the old town contains the tombs of the Babi nawabs of Junagadh and their family members. While many sites are just simple headstones, some are ornate mausoleums through which tree branches and weeds now grow. It's a melancholy place and you'll likely have it to yourself (apart from the occasional group of neighbourhood children playing hide and seek among the graves).

The most important tombs here are those of Sher Khan Salabat Khan (1248–58), who was the first Babi nawab, and Mahabat Khan I (1758–75), the second Babi nawab.

You'll probably need to ask people in nearby shops to show you the entrance gate.