This museum, housed within a peach-pink pile of domes and turrets, displays weaponry such as the stick gun and 'tiger nails', and Jamnagar daggers, armour, elaborate silver palanquins, and howdahs (seats for carrying people on elephants) from the days of the nawabs (local rulers), as well as a huge carpet woven in Junagadh’s jail. The ornate wooden furniture and delicate, if dust-covered, silver filigree are also worth a look.