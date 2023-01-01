On the way towards Somnath, Bhalka Tirth is where Krishna was mistaken for a deer (he was sleeping in a deerskin) and fatally wounded by an arrow. The temple here is an architecturally mundane affair, but it contains an image of Krishna reclining, a tulsi tree planted in his memory growing out through the roof, a relief of his footprint and two Shiva linga.

A sign outside tells that this was where Krishna departed on his journey to Neejdham (final rest) at 2.27am and 30 seconds on 18 February 3102 BC.