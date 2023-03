Rejuvenating the long-neglected banks of the Sabarmati River, this waterfront promenade stretches for 11.5km through the heart of Ahmedabad. There are flower gardens, event sites, boating quays and market spaces. It’s a pleasant place to stroll, popular with families and young lovers, though it can be very sun exposed in the middle of the day. The waterfront can be accessed from numerous points along the west bank of the river.