Built immediately after the founding of Ahmedabad in 1411, Bhadra Fort houses government offices and a Kali temple. Its mighty gate formed the eastern entrance of the Ahmedabad citadel, which stretched west to the river. Between the fort and the Teen Darwaja to its east was the Maidan Shahi (Royal Sq), now a marketplace, where royal processions and polo games took place. The evenings are abuzz with food vendors, crushing crowds and sellers of all things bright, plastic and glittery.