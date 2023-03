Created in 1451, this large artificial lake is a nice respite from the hectic streets (though it gets crowded at weekends and in the evening). Attractions include a mini-train, a zoo and an evening sound-and-light show. One Tree Hill Garden on the west side (entered from outside) contains some quite grand Dutch tombs dating from the colonial period. It's around 2.5km from Lal Darwaja; an autorickshaw from the old town is around ₹100.