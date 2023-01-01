Gandhinagar’s only real tourist attraction is this spectacular temple, belonging to the wealthy Hindu Swaminarayan group. Ornately carved and built by nearly 1000 artisans, it’s constructed of 6000 tonnes of pink sandstone and surrounded by manicured gardens, and promises to reveal the secret of life after death. Elaborate underground exhibition areas (admission ₹200) feature high- (and low-) tech multimedia displays on the Swaminarayan movement and the Hindu epics. Note that cameras, mobile phones and bags must be left for safekeeping.

There’s also a small amusement park for children. Every day except Monday at sunset, a 45-minute laser-and-water show (adult/child ₹90/60) presents the story of the Upanishads through fountains, music, fire and lasers.

You can take an autorickshaw from the Gandhinagar bus stand to Akshardham for around ₹60.