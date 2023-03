Outside Delhi Gate, this Jain temple is one of 300 derasars in Ahmedabad. Even if you've already seen some, this one will make your jaw drop in wonder at its delicate carvings of deities, flowers and celestial damsels in white marble. Built in 1848, it’s dedicated to Dharamanath, the 15th Jain tirthankar (great teacher), and each of the 52 sub-shrines in the courtyard is home to his likeness, with bejewelled eyes. The caretaker may let you go on the roof.

No photos are allowed within the temple.