Adalaj Vav Step-Well

The Adalaj Vav, 19km north of Ahmedabad, is among the finest of the Gujarati step-wells. Built by Queen Rudabai in 1498, it has three entrances, leading to a huge platform that rests on 16 pillars, with corners marked by shrines. The octagonal well is five storeys deep and is decorated with exquisite stone carvings; subjects range from eroticism to buttermilk. From Ahmedabad an autorickshaw costs around ₹600 return.

Alternatively, take bus 85 from Lal Darwaja to Chandkheda, transfer to bus 501 towards Sarkej, and ask the driver to let you off at the Adalaj Vav turn-off, from where you can walk or take an autorickshaw about 1km.