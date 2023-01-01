Who knew that the humble toilet could be so interesting? Part of the Sanitation Institute, the Toilet Garden displays designs for new ecofriendly toilet models. There are lots of diagrams explaining how to use each toilet, and someone from the institute is likely to give you a quick guided tour, during which you're guaranteed to learn something new about the room we all secretly love.

The institute was established by Ishwardada Patel (also known as Mr Toilet), who made it his life's work to promote sanitation across India, where around 40% of the population still don't have access to clean latrines. His other aim was to free human scavengers, belonging to the Dalit caste, from their degrading and dangerous job of cleaning dry latrines by hand.