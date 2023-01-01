Mill Owners' Association Building

One of four buildings in Ahmedabad designed by legendary Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier, this one is the most striking. A dramatic ramp rises up the building, with slanted concrete brise-soleil (sun breakers) that make up the eastern and western facades allowing air to circulate while blocking out the harsh sunlight. The mezzanine hosts temporary art exhibitions. Visits are only possible if requested 15 days in advance by email.

If you wish to photograph the building, you need to seek permission first.