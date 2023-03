This atmospheric mausoleum, outside the east gate of the Jama Masjid, may have been constructed by Ahmed Shah himself before his death in 1442. His cenotaph is the central one under the main dome. An 11pm drumming session in the mausoleum’s eastern gateway used to signal the closing of the city gates and still happens nightly, carrying on a nearly 600-year-old tradition. No women are allowed inside.