Dada Hari Ni Vav

This relatively little known step-well, built in 1499 by the supervisor of Sultan Mahmud Begada’s harem, descends through five levels to a small well, now often dry. The walls are covered in fairly weathered carvings. The central pillars are perfectly aligned – shut one eye and look along them for the full effect. Behind the step-well, the 16th-century Dai Halima Mosque contains the mausoleum of a royal midwife named Halima, with attractive jalis (carved lattice screens).