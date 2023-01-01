Lokayatan Folk Museum

This museum, 3km west of the river in Bhudarpura, displays a fascinating range of Gujarati folk arts – particularly from Kachchh – including woodcarvings, metalwork, and some wonderful embroidered textiles and amazing tie-dyed quilts. Look out for elaborate headdresses, beadwork, dowry boxes, household utensils, camel and horse ornaments made by the Rabari people and more. The curator can give you a free tour. An autorickshaw from the centre costs around ₹50; say you want to go to the Shreyas Foundation.

If you just need a break from the chaos and pollution of the city, the large, landscaped and shady gardens here are a lovely place to come and sit quietly under a tree drinking in the (slightly) cleaner air.