City Museum

Inside one of four city buildings designed by Le Corbusier, this museum covers Ahmedabad’s history, craft, art, architecture and literature. It includes sections on religious communities, Gandhi and the Independence struggle, as well as a photography gallery and works by Gujarat's notable artists. On the ground floor there's a collection of 100 colourful kites, along with an exploration of the history of kite-flying (the Chinese were the first to do so, in 200 BC).