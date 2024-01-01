Vechaar Utensil Museum

Ahmedabad (Amdavad)

At Vishalla restaurant, this museum displays the graceful practicality of pots and utensils, with more than 4500 items from all over India, some 1000 years old. Look out for enormous oil containers, nutcrackers shaped like buxom women and a prototype samovar. It's around 7km southwest of the centre.

