About as far as you can drive into Dharamsala's rugged mountain backdrop, the tiny temple of Gallu Devi is a good destination for a short but satisfying walk from Dharamkot or as the starting point for a longer walk to Triund upland meadow.

From Gallu Devi, a footpath off the main returning track leads to 'sacred' Dal Lake, which is touted as a tourist attraction but, while pretty enough, is just an over-sized pond with pine-tree backing.