Small but awesomely kitsch: inside Vashnu Mata Temple you climb into the very claustrophobic inner grotto through a concrete lion's mouth and emerge eventually via the jaws of a crocodile.
It's 200m up the climbing road from Bhagsu's main square.
Dharamsala
