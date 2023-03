Only some of the walls remain of this 14th-century fort, built by Ala-ud-din Khilji as the second of the seven historical cities of Delhi. They are impressive nonetheless, and it is said that the heads of 8000 Mongols were buried into the foundations! Within the boundaries of the walls is an auditorium, a sports complex and the village of Shahpur Jat, which contains an interesting collection of boutique shops and cafes hidden amongst its tight network of alleyways.