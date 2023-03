Jahanpanah means 'refuge of the world', and is the fourth city of Delhi, founded in the 14th century by Muhammed Tughlaq, who thought his father's city at Tughlaqabad was unliveable. This 435-hectare, forested site has a dusty running track and a few scant ruins, including Satpula bridge. The forest is generally dry and dusty, but is well shaded, and bougainvillea and peacocks add splashes of colour.