Coronation Durbar Site

This historical oddity is worth seeking out if you like exploring forgotten corners. Around 10km north of Old Delhi, a lone obelisk marks the site where King George V was declared emperor of India in 1911, and where the great durbars (fairs) were held to honour India’s British overlords in 1877 and 1903. A few marble busts of British officials and a mammoth statue of George V decorate the neighbouring park. Take an autorickshaw from Model Town metro station (3km).