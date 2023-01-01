Nicholson Cemetery

Close to Kashmere Gate, this forgotten cemetery is the last resting place for hundreds of Delhi’s colonial-era residents, many of whom perished in childhood. The most famous (ex)-resident is the eponymous Brigadier General John Nicholson, who died from injuries sustained during the 1857 First War of Independence. He had a formidable reputation, and was so admired by some of his troops that he inspired a religious cult, but he was also contemptuous of the 'natives' and sadistically violent towards his adversaries.

Take the metro to see the British-erected Mutiny Memorial and Ashoka Pillar, transported here by Feroz Shah.