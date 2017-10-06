Welcome to East Iceland
Away from the convoluted coast, the country’s longest lake stretches southwest from Egilsstaðir, its shores lined with perfect diversions. Further inland are the forgotten farms, fells and reindeer-roamed heathlands of the empty east, and Snæfell, one of Iceland’s prime peaks.
Ring Road motorists often simply overnight in Egilsstaðir then speed out of the east. Lunacy! The east's spectacular fjords, scenic hiking trails, fascinating geology and friendly villages are some of Iceland's unsung treasures.
Ice Cave Tour of Europe's Largest Glacier
Glacier Trips offers this amazing opportunity to experience an ice cave in the largest glacier in Europe, Vatnajokull. If you want to capture/photograph the blue crystal colors of the ice, this is a tour that we recommend for you. The tour can take 2.5 to 5 hours depending on location and weather. All the ice caves are naturally made so it is the nature that decides how they are shaped and where they are located. Safety is our priority. We always choose the best Ice cave for every trip, the drive and the walk to the ice cave can there for be different between days.
Ice Cave Adventure from Hali
In this tour you will experience a unique ice cave in the wonders of Vatnajökull glacier, Europe's largest ice cap. The tour is intended for those who want to visit an ice cave, get great photo opportunities and an unforgettable experience. The tour can take between 2,5 – 5 hours. The meeting point is at Hali Country Hotel, 13 km east of Jökulsárlón. The tour, guided by a local guide, will take you through the region’s history from settlement until today.Each autumn, we go for an ice cave hunt to use for adventures during the coming winter. Ice caves are formed by Mother Nature and therefore weather dependent. Some caves have to have temperature below zero, or no rainy days before our visit.In this tour we visit one ice cave and we always choose the best cave available according to safety and weather condition. This will affect both driving and walking time of the tour. Driving to the location can take 25-45 minutes and the walk to the ice cave can take from 5 to 60 minutes. You should have in mind that the walking is always in the pure Icelandic nature on gravel and rough terrain.
Aurora Hunting Guided Tour near Vatnajokull Glacier from Hofn
The tour begins when a professional, English-speaking guide meets you at your hotel or guest house in Höfn and takes you by car to the south side of the Vatnajökull glacier. Assuming conditions are good, the famous northern lights will brighten up the sky, magnified further by the proximity of the glacier. Sit back and watch the show or explore the surrounding natural area. In addition to viewing the northern lights, this tour also offers the opportunity to explore the south coast on the road to Höfn, visit with native reindeer, dine at a delicious lobster restaurant, and take in a panoramic view of the Vatnajökull glacier.
Full-Day Storurd Hiking Tour from Egilsstadir
Stórurð (The Giant Boulders) is without a doubt one of the unique and magnificent creations of nature in East Iceland. It lies below the small glacier west of Dyrfjöll Mountains and this boulder area was most likely created by a landslide at the end of the latest cold era of the Ice Age. The boulders were carried by a glacier snout to the present location. It consists of gigantic tuff boulders, charming meadows and attractive ponds. A truly stunning scenery.You will walk a marked path all the way up to a landscape that is hard to describe with words you just have to come and see it for yourself.
Half-Day Breiddalur Highlights Tour
This 4-hour tour travels around the beautiful valley of Breiddalur, which is surrounded by a magnificent mountain range. Visit waterfalls, abandoned farms, and a local church, providing a peek into both the nature and culture of the area. The tour begins with a drive into the Breiddalur valley, driving across an old bridge looking down into the crystal clear river in the canyon below. Next, stop by the beautiful waterfall Beljandi. Ride on rough tracks and drive across unbridged rivers to reach the destination.From there, go to the waterfall Flogufoss and hike a short way to get the best view. In Jorvik, visit abandoned farms, providing a glimpse into how typical Icelanders used to live in the late-19th to early 20th century. Enjoy this geological site, which is full of beautiful flora during the summertime.At the end of the journey, visit the local church, Heydalir, to learn more about the culture and history of the area.
Full-Day Mt Snaefell Hiking Tour from Egilsstadir
The beautiful 1833 meter high Mt. Snaefell is the highest free-standing mountain in Iceland outside of glacier. It is an ancient volcano created rather late during the ice age. It is considered to be the youngest volcano of the eastern part of the country. Because of its height, its highest lying snow patches do not disappear during summer. On a clear day half of Iceland can be seen from the summit. On this tour we climb the “normal” route on the west side of the mountain which is the most common way. Join us on this magical hike and experience the power of this mountain.