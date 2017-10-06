Ice Cave Adventure from Hali

In this tour you will experience a unique ice cave in the wonders of Vatnajökull glacier, Europe's largest ice cap. The tour is intended for those who want to visit an ice cave, get great photo opportunities and an unforgettable experience. The tour can take between 2,5 – 5 hours. The meeting point is at Hali Country Hotel, 13 km east of Jökulsárlón. The tour, guided by a local guide, will take you through the region’s history from settlement until today.Each autumn, we go for an ice cave hunt to use for adventures during the coming winter. Ice caves are formed by Mother Nature and therefore weather dependent. Some caves have to have temperature below zero, or no rainy days before our visit.In this tour we visit one ice cave and we always choose the best cave available according to safety and weather condition. This will affect both driving and walking time of the tour. Driving to the location can take 25-45 minutes and the walk to the ice cave can take from 5 to 60 minutes. You should have in mind that the walking is always in the pure Icelandic nature on gravel and rough terrain.