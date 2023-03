West of the village and south of the Ring Road is this vast, dimpled, vivid-green pseudocrater field. Pseudocraters formed when hot lava poured over wetlands; the subsurface water boiled and steam exploded through to make these barrow-like mounds. The origin of the lava of Landbrotshólar has been a matter for debate, but it's now believed to have originated from the 10th-century Eldgjá eruption.