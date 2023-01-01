Inland from Lómagnúpur peak is Núpsstaðarskógar, a beautiful low-growing woodland area on the slopes of the mountain Eystrafjall. Due to the perils of crossing the Núpsá river, this area is best explored on a tour. In July and August, Icelandic Mountain Guides runs a guided five-day (65km) backpacking hike through Núpsstaðarskógar, over to Grænalón (an ice-dammed marginal lake), across the glacier Skeiðarárjökull and then into Morsárdalur in Skaftafell. The trip costs from 135,000kr.