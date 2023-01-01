Heading east on the Ring Road from Skaftafell, a sign points the way to the glacier Svínafellsjökull. A rough, potholed dirt road leads 2km to a car park, from where it’s a short walk to the northern edge of the glacier and some fine photo ops. Don't be tempted to stride out onto the glacier unaccompanied – join a guided walk.

In summer 2018, geologists became concerned over the risk of rock landslide in the region around Svínafellsjökull; at the time of research, guided glacier walks were no longer operating here (companies offering hikes on Svínafellsjökull have moved to other nearby outlet glaciers).