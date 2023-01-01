A sign off the Ring Road indicates Fjallsárlón – this is an easily accessible glacier lagoon, where icebergs calve from Fjallsjökull. There are Zodiac tours among the bergs, plus walking trails around the lagoon, and it's a good alternative to busy Jökulsárlón, 10km further east.

If you have the time, we recommend you stop at both lagoons, as they have different qualities: Jökulsárlón is much larger and more dramatic, while from Fjallsárlón's shores you can see the glacier snout. Both lagoons offer boat rides, and Fjallsárlón wins brownie points for building a handsome new visitor centre with a spacious cafe.