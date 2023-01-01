This cleverly crafted museum (its inspired exterior looks like a shelf of books) pays tribute to the most famous son of this sparsely populated region – writer Þórbergur Þórðarson (1888–1974). Þórbergur was a real maverick (with interests spanning yoga, Esperanto and astronomy), and his first book Bréf til Láru (Letter to Laura) caused huge controversy because of its radical socialist content.

Þórbergssetur also functions as a kind of cultural centre, with changing art exhibitions, and a quality cafe-restaurant. There's a cluster of accommodation surrounding it, including the Hali Country Hotel. Museum entry is free for diners at the restaurant, and for guests at the hotel.