The 1864 warehouse that once served as the regional folk museum has been moved from the outskirts of town to a prime position on the Höfn harbourfront. It's been refurbished to serve as the town's visitor centre, with good exhibits explaining the marvels of the region’s flagship national park (including flora and fauna), and also screens documentaries.
Gamlabúð
Southeast Iceland
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.96 MILES
This cleverly crafted museum (its inspired exterior looks like a shelf of books) pays tribute to the most famous son of this sparsely populated region –…
12.27 MILES
Fláajökull is 8km off the Ring Road on a gravel road (signposted just east of Hólmur guesthouse) that leads to a small car park with pit toilet. A…
13.94 MILES
From the Hoffell guesthouse, a signed, 4km gravel road leads to Hoffellsjökull glacier tongue, calving into a small lake. There are some good short walks…
15.07 MILES
Heinabergsjökull is 8km off the Ring Road on a gravel road (signposted not far east of Guesthouse Skálafell). Brilliant summertime kayaking trips operate…
11.41 MILES
The Flatey dairy farm (also known as Flatey á Mýrum) lies almost exactly halfway between Jökulsárlón and Höfn and is hard to miss as you drive along – the…
0.43 MILES
This monument stands on Ósland, the bird-filled promontory south of the harbour. Head here for good walks and views.
Nearby Southeast Iceland attractions
0.43 MILES
This monument stands on Ósland, the bird-filled promontory south of the harbour. Head here for good walks and views.
11.41 MILES
The Flatey dairy farm (also known as Flatey á Mýrum) lies almost exactly halfway between Jökulsárlón and Höfn and is hard to miss as you drive along – the…
12.27 MILES
Fláajökull is 8km off the Ring Road on a gravel road (signposted just east of Hólmur guesthouse) that leads to a small car park with pit toilet. A…
13.94 MILES
From the Hoffell guesthouse, a signed, 4km gravel road leads to Hoffellsjökull glacier tongue, calving into a small lake. There are some good short walks…
15.07 MILES
Heinabergsjökull is 8km off the Ring Road on a gravel road (signposted not far east of Guesthouse Skálafell). Brilliant summertime kayaking trips operate…
25.96 MILES
This cleverly crafted museum (its inspired exterior looks like a shelf of books) pays tribute to the most famous son of this sparsely populated region –…