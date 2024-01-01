Gamlabúð

Southeast Iceland

The 1864 warehouse that once served as the regional folk museum has been moved from the outskirts of town to a prime position on the Höfn harbourfront. It's been refurbished to serve as the town's visitor centre, with good exhibits explaining the marvels of the region’s flagship national park (including flora and fauna), and also screens documentaries.

