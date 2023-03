Fláajökull is 8km off the Ring Road on a gravel road (signposted just east of Hólmur guesthouse) that leads to a small car park with pit toilet. A suspension bridge here (which gave walkers front-row views of the glacier) was washed away in 2017 floods but there are plans to rebuild. Glacier walks, led by Glacier Trips, are operated on Fláajökull – this is a great alternative to Skaftafell-area glacier walks, as the area sees few tourists.