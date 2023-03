From the Hoffell guesthouse, a signed, 4km gravel road leads to Hoffellsjökull glacier tongue, calving into a small lake. There are some good short walks in the area, plus longer hikes (for experienced hikers) up the mountain Geitafell, just east of the glacier.

This is a good glacier to walk to from the guesthouse; upon your return, you can soak in the hot-pots here.